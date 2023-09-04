POLICE are looking for an Irish motorist who collided head-on with another car- killing the other driver in the Torrevieja area.

The smash happened at around 4am on Saturday on the N-332 as it passed through the Park of Nations area of the city.

The deceased motorist, 44, was a Peruvian man, with paramedics unable to save his life.

Torrevieja Policia Local said the Irish driver was using a hire car and fled on foot after the accident.

No more information has been provided about him, except that the vehicle had been rented ‘recently’.

Likewise there were no details as to whether there had been any passengers in the two cars.

GOT A STORY? Email us at tips@theolivepress.es