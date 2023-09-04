THE annual ‘Our Gibraltar’ exhibition is currently being held at the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery.

The Minister for Culture, the Hon. Prof. John Cortes, opened the exhibition on Tuesday, August 29.

The event is organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS) in association with the Fine Arts Association and the Gibraltar Photographic Society.

It saw a panel of judges consisting of Ambrose Avellano, Estevan Perez Escudero, and Tammy Levy evaluate the competition.

Some winners include Joseph Alecio, recipient of the Ministry of Culture Award, and Derek Duarte, honoured with the Our Gibraltar Art Award.

The following artists also received ‘Highly Commended’ certificates: Caroline Canessa, Derek Duarte, Donovan Torres, Ireana Schwock, Lenka Tryb and Naomi Martinez.

The Our Gibraltar Photography award was won by John Bugeja for ‘Salvors OS35’.

The exhibition is open to the public from August 30 to September 8, weekdays 10am to 4pm and Saturdays 10am to 1:30pm.

READ MORE: