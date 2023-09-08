A NEW football club in Marbella is holding trials THIS AFTERNOON for budding footballers who think they’ve got what it takes.

Racing Marbella, part of the global takeover by the Racing City Group, is an ambitious new project that hopes to unearth the best talent in the Costa del Sol to take the club up the leagues.

After leaving its mark in cities like Los Angeles, Houston, Capri, Madrid, and Cartagena, the football franchise now set their sights on creating a new club on Spain’s south coast.

The project is being led by ex-Primera Division star Jose Manuel Jiménez Ortiz, affectionately known as ‘Mané’.

Having played over 300 matches in Spain’s top-tier football, with stints at clubs like Atlético de Madrid, Getafe, and UD Almería, he’s also had a taste of the Europa League while playing for Maccabi Tel Aviv.

To trial for the Racing Marbella squad, you need to be at least 17 years old, bring your own boots and kits, and turn up at 17.30 TODAY (Friday) at the Las Chapas playing fields above Marbella.

If you’re ready to chase your football dreams and bag your own squad number, reach out via WhatsApp at +34 679191011.

