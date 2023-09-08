TWO Spanish teenagers have been avoided jail for jumping the Gibraltar border and attacking a police officer.

The two boys, aged just 14, climbed over a fence near Western Beach at around 2.30pm on Tuesday (September 5).

It was then that a plain-clothed Royal Gibraltar Police officer approached the youths and identified himself as law enforcement.

One of the boys immediately punched the policeman in the face, it is claimed, while the other fled the scene.

But while the first teen was being held in an arm lock on the ground ahead of backup arriving, the second teen returned and landed his own punch, police said.

Two Spanish teenagers have been sentenced for jumping the Gibraltar border and attacking a police officer

He then began throwing rocks and bricks at the man, before the first teen bit the agent on the hand.

The Gibraltar Ministry of Defense Police (GDP) were on the scene within minutes and helped arrest the two boys.

They were both charged at New Mole House police station with assault to prevent arrest.

The pair, from Mijas and Fuengirola on the nearby Costa del Sol, spent a night in the cells before being dragged in front of a judge the next morning.

They pleaded guilty to all charges and were sentenced to 12 months’ probation.