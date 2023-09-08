MALAGA is set to host the international cruise industry fair, Seatrade Cruise Med, for the second consecutive year in 2024.

The announcement was made in Hamburg, marking the first time the organisation has chosen the same destination for a repeat event.

The Malaga delegation, currently in Hamburg to promote the port and destination at Seatrade Europe, presented next year’s event to cruise companies and industry professionals.

This presentation was made possible with the support of Seatrade itself and the Mediterranean Cruise Ports Association (Medcruise).

Malaga Port From Gibralfaro.

Carlos Rubio, the President of the Port Authority, emphasised the importance of this event, stating that it ‘puts Malaga and Andalucia on the global cruise tourism map,’ taking place in ‘a year that has already normalised in terms of port calls and passengers and is operating at full capacity.’

Mary Bond, the Director of Seatrade Group, expressed satisfaction with the decision to host the event in Malaga again, citing the success of the previous edition.

Bond thanked the port authorities and the destination, including the Port Authority, the Tourism Department of the Malaga City Council, Turismo y Planificacion Costa del Sol, and the Ministry of Tourism, Culture, and Sports of the Andalusian Government, for their efforts and interest in hosting a top-level event.

The event will take place again at the Palacio de Ferias y Congresos de Malaga from September 11 to 12, 2024.

