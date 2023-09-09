4 bedroom Finca/Country House for sale in Lubrin - € 180,000

Lubrín, Almería 4 beds 2 baths € 180,000

Two (2) charming restored country houses. In total 262m built on a plot of 22375m. Beautiful natural garden. Situated in the countryside of Lubrin 15 minutes from the village of Lubrin and Uleila del Campo. Sorbas 20 minutes. Almeria 1 hour . Beaches of Mojacar 1 hour . DESCRIPTION House 1 . On the ground floor large kitchen with dining room, living room, 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Upstairs there is an attic room. House 2, although it has an independent entrance, communicates internally with house 1 and has 1 living room, 1 kitchen, 1 bedroom ensuite and 1 bathroom. All on the ground floor…. See full property details