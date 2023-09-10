MALAGA Cathedral has achieved a historic milestone this summer by welcoming 110,606 visitors during the months of July and August.

This figure represents a 10% surge in tourist numbers compared to the pre-pandemic era. The previous record for cathedral visitors was set in 2019 when 100,764 people visited the monument.

When compared to last year, the increase is even more significant, with a 28% rise during the summer months when visitor numbers tallied 86,464.

Malaga Cathedral: A prominent landmark amid the cityscape.

Nevertheless, even the visitor numbers from last summer indicated a slow but steady recovery following the effects of the COVID-19 crisis, as visitor figures were at 62,583 in 2021, and a significantly lower 22,298 in 2020.

The growing popularity of the Malaga Cathedral, also known as the Basilica de la Encarnacion, is making it an increasingly essential destination for travellers, solidifying its reputation as a must-visit attraction in Malaga.

The cathedral, built over two centuries starting in the 16th century, combines Gothic, Renaissance, and Baroque styles.

It’s known for its intricate design, impressive interior, and religious art collection. With tall spires and ornate chapels, it’s a top attraction in Malaga.

