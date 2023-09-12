GIBRALTAR will hold its general election on October 12, its Chief Minister Fabian Picardo announced on Tuesday.

He boasted his impressive record on building homes and schools while working to get the best deal for Gibraltar with the EU treaty.

The GSLP/Liberal coalition is looking for its fourth term in office at No.6 Convent Place.

The Gibraltar Social Democrats and Together Gibraltar are the two other parties that could try to undo Picardo’s dream.

And the Chief Minister was in defiant mood during his press conference.

“Now is not the time to change the team getting things done and keeping Gibraltar safe,” Picardo told a live press conference.

“With your support on October 12 we will continue to get the job done and keep Gibraltar safe.”

He said that the GSLP/Liberals have made ‘the strongest foundations for our strong economic performance over a such long period of time’.

Picardo conveyed his government have been ‘getting the job done’ in housing, education, health, the environment, justice and social issues.

“We have been getting the job done of building a modern, vibrant community that cherishes freedom of choice and mutual respect amongst its citizens,” he argued.

“Getting the job of Chief Minister done requires commitment, conviction and connection.”

He said he had demonstrated shown all three in his leadership of Gibraltar during the last twelve years.

If the GSLP/Liberals win this election, they will have equalled the 16 year tenure of Sir Peter Caruana as Chief Minister from 1996 to 2011.

The October 12 date gives parties exactly one month to campaign citizens for the election.

