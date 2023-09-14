THE body of a young woman has been found dumped by a zebra crossing on the Costa del Sol.

Policia Nacional have launched an urgent investigation after the corpse was discovered by a group of young people in Torremolinos at around 1.30am on Wednesday.

The victim is believed to have died just hours earlier and her body showed signs of asphyxiation, reports Spanish newspaper Diario Sur.

The body was found next to a pedestrian crossing at the entrance to the Benyamina Norte urbanisation – made up of just two apartment blocks in the area of Playamar.

Policia Local were first to arrive at the scene followed by paramedics, who tried in vain to revive the woman. It soon transpired that she had likely been dead for hours.

An investigation is now underway by the UDEV force, which specialises in violent crime and homicides.

The body has been carefully removed from the scene by forensics before being taken for x-rays and later an autopsy.

The victim is yet to be identified by investigators believe she is around 25 years of age.

She was carrying no ID and only found an empty bag next to her body.

Police are combing through recent missing persons reports to see if there is a match.

While authorities believe she may have been asphyxiated, the cause of death is yet to be determined.

If she was killed violently, it would be the third such death of a woman in Torremolinos so far this year.