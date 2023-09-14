SPAIN is headed for another wet weekend following the torrential downpours that marked the beginning of September.

A DANA weather front will once again bring heavy rainfall and storms to much of the country from tomorrow, with the miserable weather expected to last until Monday.

Rain is expected in most parts of Spain, however Malaga and the Costa del Sol have avoided a weather warning, with intermittent showers expected from tomorrow.

However yellow alerts for rain are in place elsewhere in Andalucia, including in parts of Almeria, Granada, Cordoba and Jaen.

The whole of Alicante and Costa Blanca south are also under a yellow warning for rain, as well as Ibiza and parts of Mallorca.

Meanwhile, the entire coast of Valencia is under an orange warning for rainfall on Friday.