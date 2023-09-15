AN e-scooter rider has died after being hit by a train in Barcelona.

The 33-year-old allegedly crossed the train tracks in the town of Calella while the roadside barriers were down.

It is believed he was talking on his phone when a Rodiales train smashed into him, killing him instantly, reports La Vanguardia.

The Mossos d’Esquadra police force is investigating the incident, which has caused disruption on the R1 line.

It comes amid growing calls for e-scooters to be banned following a string of fatal accidents this month.

A German woman, 80, was killed in early September when an e-scooter rider crashed into her during her holiday to Estepona on the Costa del Sol.

At the start of the month, a 41-year-old man died in Granada when he took a sharp bend on his e-scooter, fell to the ground and cracked his head open.

In Olot, Catalunya, the City Council banned the vehicles from the centre following 23 accidents over an 18-month period.

There are believed to be around 800,000 electric scooters in Spain, according to figures collected by the traffic authority DGT last year.

Under Spanish law, electric scooters are not permitted on pavements, in pedestrian areas, motorways or tunnels in urban areas.

They are also limited to a speed of 25km/h, according to the DGT traffic authority.