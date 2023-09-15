THREE reserve players for Spanish football club Real Madrid were arrested on Thursday after they allegedly distributed a sex video of a girl aged under 16. A fourth player is also being investigated as part of the probe, which comes at a time of heightened debate about sexism within the country’s sport sector.

Sources from the Civil Guard told Spanish news outlets that the arrests took place on Thursday morning at the Real Madrid training ground. The detainees include one player from the Real Madrid Castilla team and two more from Real Madrid C. The fourth player is also from the latter team, but spoke to the authorities under investigation rather than having been arrested.

The case was sparked after the mother of the young girl in the video became aware that the footage was circulating. The family, which lives in the Canary Island of Gran Canaria, told the authorities in a report filed on September 6 that the sexual relations were consensual but the recording was not.

The video was made in mid-June, but only recently did the family find out that it had been shared.

The detainees have had their cellphones seized and were later released from custody on Thursday after their arrest.

Real Madrid issued a statement in the wake of the news saying that when it ‘has detailed knowledge of the facts, it will adopt the appropriate measures’.

This latest scandal comes in the midst of the ongoing controversy involving the now ex-Football Federation chief Luis Rubiales, who sparked worldwide indignation on August 20 when he forcibly planted a kiss on the lips of Spain player Jenni Hermoso after her team won the Women’s World Cup.

Rubiales has since quit from his role, as well as the vice-presidency of Uefa, and is now facing criminal charges for his actions.

On Friday, he arrived at the National High Court in Madrid where he was due to be questioned by an investigating judge about the incident. He did not make any statements on arrival.

