PARTS of Spain have woken up to flooded roads and cancelled trains this morning following a night of heavy rainfall.

The so-called DANA weather front caused downpours across the country, with Madrid and the coast of Valencia among the worst hit.

Video footage shared online shows the M40 motorway in the capital completely underwater with multiple cars trapped.

The road had to be cut off in Coslada in both directions but has since reopened, although severe delays persist.

There have also been interruptions on lines 7 and 9 of the Madrid Metro. The L9, between the La Poveda and Rivas Futura stations, remains closed in both directions.

Así baja la calle en Santa Eugenia a las 6 de la mañana tras la lluvia torrencial que acaba de caer en Madrid. #madrid #lluvia #tormenta pic.twitter.com/CerzQYR224 — Eduardo ?? (@EduVCF29) September 15, 2023

La tormenta de madrugada en Madrid causa inundaciones y rescates de personas en vehículos https://t.co/vCZDJyEaN8 pic.twitter.com/i14ggdidVd — Telemadrid (@telemadrid) September 15, 2023

Meanwhile The La Garena Cercanías station, in Alcalá de Henares, is flooded, meaning trains cannot stop there.

Elsewhere, a tree was uprooted on Calle Pio XII in the city centre, before smashing into a traffic light.

In Valencia, the DGT has called for caution for those driving on the roads as it is still raining “very intensely.”

The most at risk areas are on the A-3 near Loriguilla in both directions and the V-21, through Sedavi on the V-31 and in Picaña on the CV-36.