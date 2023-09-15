RESIDENTS across Malaga province have reported seeing little to no rain on Friday despite a weather warning in place for showers.

Weather agency AEMET had sounded the alarm on Thursday for the Costa del Sol, Malaga City and Guadalhorce areas, putting out a yellow warning from midnight until 12pm today.

While there were heavy local showers around midnight, they quickly dissipated.

Jesus Riesco, director of the Malaga Meteoroligcal Centre, told Diario Sur that the weather front is ‘unstable’ and ‘uncertain’, making it difficult to predict.

He insisted that the area at the greatest risk in Malaga is Antequera, where there is a yellow warning for storms.

The data for early Friday in Malaga contrasts with the chaos seen in the likes Madrid, where motorways and train stations have been left flooded.

According to the Hidrosur Network, there were just 11.2 liters per square meter in Santon Pitar (Montes de Malaga), 8.4 litres in Alfarnatejo, and 7.9 liters in Coin.

In Malaga city, none of its three measurement points had even reached a litre.