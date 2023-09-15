Villamartin, Alicante

  4 beds

  3 baths

€ 625,000

4 bedroom Villa for sale in Villamartin with pool garage - € 625,000

Experience the essence of Mediterranean living in this exquisite 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom villa located in the coveted Los Dolses neighborhood of Orihuela Costa, belonging to Villamartin. Situated in close proximity to coastal areas such as La Zenia, Cabo Roig, and Playa Flamenca, this property offers the perfect blend of convenience and coastal charm. With easy access to the Mediterranean motorway AP-7, exploring the surrounding areas and enjoying the warm Mediterranean climate is a breeze. Step into luxury with this remarkable villa, boasting 240m2 of refined living space. The top floor… See full property details

