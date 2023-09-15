A BRITISH expat has allegedly been stabbed to death by her partner in Spain.

The 76-year-old was killed inside the home she shared with her Norwegian partner, 82, in the eastern region of Valencia.

The incident took place in a development popular with British retirees near the town of Pilar de la Horadada, on the Costa Orihuela.

Neighbours are said to be stunned by the alleged murder, telling Spanish newspaper Informacion that they ‘heard nothing’ coming from the house.

Spain’s Civil Guard were called to the scene at around 7.40am on Friday by a friend of the alleged killer.

It is reported that the Norwegian had asked the neighbour to call in police to help him surrender. He was arrested at the property.

The Civil Guard has confirmed that there were no previous complaints of possible abuse or any other history that would suggest that the woman was in danger.

The armed force has filed the case with a court in Torrevieja.

The coroner has already removed the body from the home ahead of an autopsy, while the house has been sealed off as investigators gather more evidence.

The suspect is currently being quizzed by police at the Civil Guard headquarters.

According to Informacion, police left the crime scene shortly after 12pm.