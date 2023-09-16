RAIN and colder temperatures will continue until next Thursday across much of Spain as autumn officially arrives.

Many areas will fail to reach even 20C on Monday while Tuesday will see the mercury fall below 10C in the majority of Castilla y Leon.

Madrid, Extremadura and Castilla-La Mancha will also see lows of 10-13C.

Temperatures across the country will begin to pick up from Tuesday and Wednesday, particularly in the south, in Andalucia, for example, and the east.

While the Costa del Sol will likely see some showers, temperatures will remain around 25C all week, before climbing to 27C in Thursday.

The rain will be most intense in the Cantabria region on Monday before moving south on Tuesday and bringing persistent showers from between Malaga and Alicante.

Murcia and Alicante will also experience strong storms on Wednesday, which will move to the Balearic Islands in the afternoon.