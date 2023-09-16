3 bedroom Villa for sale in Corralejo with garage - € 295,000

Corralejo, Fuerteventura 3 beds 2 baths € 295,000

Semi-detached house situated in a private residential complex in Corralejo Parque. In the area there are several supermarkets and shops and direct connection to the main motorway of Fuerteventura. The villa has its main entrance through the porch, consisting of ground floor and first floor, connected by an internal staircase. It has a garden area and private terrace at the entrance and another one at the back. The ground floor is distributed in a spacious and cosy living room, a bathroom with shower, a small bedroom, a large kitchen and a dining room with high wooden ceiling. The first floor… See full property details