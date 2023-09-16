A HERO sniffer dog is looking for a new home in Spain after a lifetime of work saving endangered animals in Africa.

Rick, an 11-year-old Belgian Malinois, is recently retired following his years of service in the Congo.

He is now looking for a home in Spain where he can retire and enjoy some well-deserved rest.

Rick worked for the Jane Goodall Institute and was responsible for sniffing out endangered animals that were being trafficked in the city of Pointe Noire.

Rick, an 11-year-old Belgian Malinois, is recently retired following his years of service in the Congo. (The Jane Goodall Institute)

Thanks to his unique set of skills, and those of his colleagues, hundreds of animals have been saved over the years, including monkeys, parrots, turtles, crocodiles and antelopes.

Now, the Heroes de 4 Patas association, set up by the Policia Nacional to help animals who served in any of Spain’s forces, is hoping to help Rick find a home.

Rick is arriving back to Spain at the end of September so hopes to have a home in time for then.

Anyone interested should know that Rick gets along ‘very well with females’ but less so with ‘dominant males’.

He has also never been around cats, so there’s no guarantee of how he would react to living with one.

Rick gets on very well with all adults and children.

Anyone interested should email heroesde4patas@hotmail.com.