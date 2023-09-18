CONDE NAST Traveler’s autumn magazine edition is turning the spotlight onto Malaga, the vibrant Spanish city that has been named the best national destination of 2023 by the renowned travel publication.

Malaga offers new discoveries all year round, and in its autumn edition, Conde Nast Traveler presents 16 recommendations for city explorers, with a focus on where to stay, where to eat, and what to see.

In regards to accommodation, the magazine recommends four centrally located hotels in Malaga and one situated farther away in the municipality of Mijas. In the capital, these four hotels are Palacio Solecio, Gran Hotel Miramar, Only You Malaga, and H10 Croma Malaga. Additionally, the La Zambra complex is highlighted as an ideal lodging option in Malaga.

Malaga City, credit: Pixabay.

The recommendations for dining include the Atarazanas Market, described as ‘fascinating.’ Additionally, La Cosmo by Dani Carnero is highlighted for its innovative take on Russian salad and fine clams, offering a culinary experience not to be missed.

Another exceptional choice is Jose Carlos Garcia’s restaurant, which holds a Michelin Star and features extensive tasting menus with more than 18 dishes.

La Terraza de San Juan, one of the city’s beloved rooftop destinations is also featured as well as El Pimpi; for its delectable pil pil croquettes, fried anchovies, and Malaga Virgen wine.

In regards to cultural experiences and must-see attractions, the magazine spotlights La Casa Amarilla, a gallery and cultural association providing support to approximately 70 creators. Furthermore, the Contemporary Art Center (CAC) earns acclaim for its captivating exhibitions and collections.

The Carmen Thyssen Museum, located in a unique Renaissance palace and showcasing numerous remarkable works, is also recommended. Of course, the Picasso Museum is a must-visit for its renowned art and history enthusiasts are encouraged to explore the Museum of Malaga, known for its impressive archaeological collection.

The prestigious travel magazine states that, “With the turn of the century, Malaga underwent a cultural renaissance, becoming a city dedicated to art, with Picasso serving as the catalyst for this transformation.”And the rest, as they say, ‘is history.’

READ MORE: