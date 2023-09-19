THE body of a young woman found dumped by a zebra crossing in Torremolinos has been identified as a 21-year-old expat.

The victim, from Norway, moved to Spain only a year ago before being found strewn across the road near the entrance of an apartment building in Playamar.

According to Policia Nacional, the woman showed signs of having been asphyxiated and was dead for around 10 hours before being discovered by a group of young people at around 1.30am on September 13.

It means the woman, who lived in Malaga city, must have been dumped there following her death.

Her name has not yet been revealed but has been confirmed by authorities in Norway.

The final autopsy is awaiting a toxicology report before a cause of death can be determined.

Homicide detectives believe she likely suffered a violent death, however it is not ruled out that she could have drowned due to an ‘allergic reaction to a substance.’