4 bedroom Villa for sale in Platja d'Aro with pool garage - € 845,000

Platja d'Aro, Girona 4 beds 3 baths € 845,000

Beautiful villa surrounded by a natural setting of great beauty, at the top of the Mas Nou hill, with good connections to the towns of Platja d'Aro and Calonge with their beaches. The house, in rustic style with exposed stone and wooden beams, is set in a lush 3,064 m2 garden with century-old trees and a large swimming pool surrounded by lawn. A fantastic covered porch offers spectacular views of the valley, with the Montseny mountain range in the distance, and large windows and doors providing plenty of light indoors. On the ground floor there is a hall leading, on one side, to a… See full property details