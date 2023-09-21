Almuñécar, Granada

  2 beds

  2 baths

€ 260,000

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Almunecar with garage - € 260,000

We are delighted to present this beautiful apartment situated on the first line of the beautiful seafront in Velilla. This stunning property offers a breathtaking view of the sea and features a spacious balcony, perfect for enjoying the serene surroundings. Boasting two generously sized bedrooms, and two bathrooms, this apartment provides ample space for comfortable living. Additionally, the property includes a storage room and a garage space, both of which are included in the price. For those interested in viewing this remarkable apartment, please contact Svensk Fastighetsförmedling in… See full property details

Subscribe to the Olive Press

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.