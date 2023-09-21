2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Almunecar with garage - € 260,000

Almuñécar, Granada 2 beds 2 baths € 260,000

We are delighted to present this beautiful apartment situated on the first line of the beautiful seafront in Velilla. This stunning property offers a breathtaking view of the sea and features a spacious balcony, perfect for enjoying the serene surroundings. Boasting two generously sized bedrooms, and two bathrooms, this apartment provides ample space for comfortable living. Additionally, the property includes a storage room and a garage space, both of which are included in the price. For those interested in viewing this remarkable apartment, please contact Svensk Fastighetsförmedling in… See full property details