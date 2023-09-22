3 bedroom Villa for sale in Monte Pego with pool - € 428,000

Monte Pego, Alicante 3 beds 3 baths € 428,000

If you value indoor and outdoor space, this Mediterranean-style property is perfect for you. The villa with fantastic sea and montain views is located on a sunny plot of 1000 m2 and is ideal as a holiday property or for permanent housing. A constructed area of ??170.80 m2 offers spacious rooms with a high feel-good factor. The ground floor is distributed in a living/dining room with fireplace, adjoining but independent kitchen, access to the covered terrace and pool, two double bedroom and two bathrooms (one on suit). On the internal floor there is a separate apartment for guests with… See full property details