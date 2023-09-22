Monte Pego, Alicante

  3 beds

  3 baths

€ 428,000

3 bedroom Villa for sale in Monte Pego with pool - € 428,000

If you value indoor and outdoor space, this Mediterranean-style property is perfect for you. The villa with fantastic sea and montain views is located on a sunny plot of 1000 m2 and is ideal as a holiday property or for permanent housing. A constructed area of ??170.80 m2 offers spacious rooms with a high feel-good factor. The ground floor is distributed in a living/dining room with fireplace, adjoining but independent kitchen, access to the covered terrace and pool, two double bedroom and two bathrooms (one on suit). On the internal floor there is a separate apartment for guests with… See full property details

Subscribe to the Olive Press

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.