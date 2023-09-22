A SPANISH streamer was groped live on air by a British man in Benidorm this week, becoming the second Spaniard to suffer such a sexual assault while on camera in just a matter of weeks.

The female streamer in question goes by the name of Gonsabellla, and was broadcasting via Twitch from a bar in the famous coastal city surrounded by groups of men drinking.

While she is speaking to the camera, an individual sitting behind her is seen to extend his arm toward her and appears to touch her behind.

Gonsabellla spins around and repeatedly tells him in Spanish: “Don’t touch me, don’t touch me!”

Spanish streamer groped by British man in Benidorm. Twitter

One of the men is heard to apologise for his companion’s actions.

The streamer is then heard to say: “Now they have definitely gone too far.” She then changes table to move away from the group of British men.

The streamer later shared the clip on her social media accounts, and received hundreds of messages of support and condemnation for the act of sexual assault.

Gonsabellla’s real name is Isabella Gonzalez, and she is a 29-year-old streamer with some 665,000 followers on Twitch and more than 164,000 on Instagram.

Un británico acosa a la streamer Gonsabellla en directo en Benidorm. pic.twitter.com/reA4uNHbzW — Wall Street Wolverine (@wallstwolverine) September 21, 2023

The incident involving Gonsabellla comes just 10 days after female TV reporter Isabel Balado was also sexually assaulted by a man on the streets of Madrid while she was broadcasting live on the Cuatro channel.

In that incident, a man approached her from behind and touched her bottom, before interrupting her broadcast to ask which channel the crew was from.

The police were soon called and the man was arrested.

