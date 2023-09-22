THE Olive Press has expanded once again with the launch of a brand new GERMAN edition for the Costa del Sol.

The leading expat newspaper is now offering its brand of exclusive stories and original content to the millions of German speakers who live in – or like to visit – Andalucia.

It follows five successive years of expansion that have seen the newspaper launch fortnightly editions in Gibraltar, Mallorca and along the Costa Blanca north and south.

The latest addition is the first ever FREE German newspaper on the Costa del Sol, and can be found at all good outlets, including hotels, restaurants, golf courses, petrol stations, supermarkets and more.

The Olive Press has expanded once again with the launch of a brand new GERMAN edition for the Costa del Sol

The venture came about after a group of Germans picked up a copy of the Olive Press this Spring and, insisted, it needed to be translated.

They immediately contacted publisher Jon Clarke to broach the idea of a similar product for the German market and voila, the Olive Press Aleman was born.

“They insisted that while Germans can speak English and read it, they are so much happier doing it in their own language,” Clarke explained.

“They were also amazed at how much varied and interesting content our well travelled professional team created. They insisted it was a no brainer.”

Designer Cito and new German-speaking addition Elsa working hard on the first ever German Olive Press edition

Prost! Olive Press team raise a toast following successful launch of German edition

As a result an impressive collaboration between our news editors and designers in Marbella and a polyglot team of journalists in Berlin and Hamburg – not forgetting our new inhouse addition and ‘middlewoman’ Elsa Ibañez, who is half German and half Spanish and speaks perfect English.

Olive Press Publisher Clarke added: “I’m very grateful to Elsa and her boss Michael Bormann who’s been very influential.

“On top of that the paper looks great, even if I can’t understand it!”