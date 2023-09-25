A BRITISH motorcyclist has died after veering off a motorway in northern Spain.

The unnamed 57-year-old was driving in the Alto de la Matanela area of Cantabria, along the southern limit of the Pasiegas mountains when tragedy struck on Friday.

The accident occurred at around 11.55am on the regional CA-633 highway, according to local reports.

Guardia Civil and paramedics raced to the scene before transfering the Brit to hospital, where he sadly died.

The death means at least 18 people have been killed on roads in Cantabria so far this year.

The figure is double that of last year, while a third of them correspond to motorcyclist deaths.