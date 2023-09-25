THIS the bizarre moment a man was seen riding a penny farthing along a major road on the Costa del Sol.

A clip shared on Instagram shows the individual pedalling past the Milla de Plata boutique hotel, near Sotogrande.

The footage was recorded by a father and son, who had parked their car on the side of the road opposite the hotel.

Do you know this cyclist? Contact tips@theolivepress.es

Another image of the cyclist appeared to show him travelling up a steep hill.

The images have left social media users in stitches, with ‘obsessed’ spectators demanding to know his backstory.

A clip shared on Instagram shows the individual pedalling past the Milla de Plata boutique hotel, near Sotogrande.

Another image of the cyclist appeared to show him travelling up a steep hill.

However others questioned if the centuries-old penny-farthing was legal to drive, particularly on the N-340 coastal road.

One viewer insisted it was legal ‘even though it was suicide’, adding: “It is absolutely crazy what he is doing, but as far as I know, he can legally do it.”

The penny-farthing was popular in the 1870s and 1880s but soon became obsolete with the development of modern bicycles.

Its name comes from old British currency, in which a ‘penny’ was much larger than a ‘farthing’.

Hence from the side, the huge front wheel resembles a penny leading a small farthing (the back wheel).