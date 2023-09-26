SUMMER is far from over in Spain as the final days of September are forecast to bring ‘exceptionally high temperatures’.

According to weather agency AEMET, the next few days will see highs of 32C in large parts of the country, climbing to 34C in the Ebro valley in the southwest and even an unbelievable 38C in the Guadalquivir valley in Andalucia.

The searing heat is owed to mass of warm air that will blow in from the Sahara in Africa from Friday.

AEMET believes the hottest days will be between Friday and at least next Monday.

In the north of Galicia and the Cantabrian areas, temperatures will also be much higher than usual, but less intense and persistent.

It is hoped the hot weather will finally begin to let up on Tuesday, October 3, when a ‘thermal cooling’ will start in the northwest of the country.

However AEMET said it is not yet possible to predict when the mercury will begin to fall.