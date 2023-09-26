A ‘STUNNING’ new stamp collection to honour the coronation of King Charles III designed by a local graphic artist is now available in Gibraltar.

Stephen Perera was charged to work up the design for the stamp collection, which according to the government ‘captures the essence and grandeur of this momentous event’.

The set of six stamps features a series of photographs in chronological order marking the moments where King Charles III was ordained, crowned and walked down the aisle.

Then there are pictures of the crowns themselves shadowed by the Red Arrows aerobatic display team.

The last two pictures feature Camilla Parker-Bowles and another one with her beside her husband in their royal gowns.

Acting Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and departing governor Sir David Steel were present at the Westminster Cathedral coronation.

“The set of six stamps and a miniature sheet takes you on a visual journey through the coronation ceremony, showcasing the grace, tradition, and splendour that characterised this historic occasion,” the government said in a statement.

The stamps were officially unveiled at the Royal Gibraltar Post Office by Caretaker Minister for Postal Services Vijay Daryanani.

Daryanani said he was ‘proud’ to unveil the stamps as he posed for pictures beside one of the very British red postboxes that are located around Gibraltar.

“These stamps represent our deep connection with the Royal Family and the Monarch, King Charles, King of Gibraltar,” he said.

“I would like to thank everyone involved in making this a reality for their hard work.”

The latest collection follows the Rock’s world first which led to the first ever stamps with the face of King Charles III on them last year.

Interested members of the public can buy the King Charles III coronation stamp collection at gibraltar-stamps.com or from the Philatelic Shop located at 104 Main Street.

ALSO READ: