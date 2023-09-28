A BRITISH woman who flew to Mallorca for cosmetic surgery has died after the operation went wrong.

Now a court has launched an investigation to examine if there was any malpractice involved in the tragedy.

SON ESPACES HOSPITAL. Credit:Chixoy, CC BY-SA 3.0 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

The woman – who has not been named – was under the surgeon’s knife at a private clinic in Palma when complications arose.

She was rushed to Son Espases Hospital in a critical condition but doctors were unable to save her and she died shortly afterwards.

Judicial sources say the incident happened earlier this month when the victim travelled from the UK to undergo several cosmetic ‘enhancements’. The surgeon – described as having a ‘distinguished career’ spanning several decades – also flew in as he lives in an undisclosed country.

It has not been revealed what cosmetic surgery she was undergoing at the time. Her family have been to the island to claim the woman’s body.

