A POPULAR expat bar on the Costa del Sol has been left in ruins following a devastating arson attack.

Harp Bar, in Calahonda, was pictured completely burnt out after an inferno tore through the building in the early hours of this morning.

Video footage shared online shows huge flames engulfing the site as panicked locals called in firefighters.

Owner of the bar, Zoltan, told the Olive Press today: “Someone set it on fire, I have got it all camera.

Harp Bar, in Calahonda, was pictured completely burnt out after an inferno tore through the building in the early hours of this morning. (CREDIT: Olive Press)

“A tall skinny guy wearing a hoodie and goggles entered with a bottle full of liquid and set the place ablaze.

“He wasn’t stupid, he knew exactly what he was doing, the damage is very bad, it’s like something out of a horror movie.”

Zoltan said police have been on the scene twice this morning.

He will now be making an official report while handing over all the evidence from his security cameras.

Zoltan, originally from Hungrary, has owned the bar for 10 years and used to run it with his Irish partner before she passed away some years ago.

Video footage shared online shows huge flames engulfing the site as panicked locals called in firefighters

He said he does not know who would want to launch an attack.

He added: “Maybe a jealous business rival or a disgruntled ex-employee, who knows, we are just guessing at this point.”