A 14-YEAR-OLD pupil has been detained after embarking on a stabbing frenzy at his school in southern Spain this morning.

The student took two knives out of his rucksack and stabbed three teachers and two of his classmates, according to reports.

The horror incident occured at around 8.25am at the Elena Garcia Armada Institute in Jerez de la Frontera, Cadiz.

According to witnesses, the pupil began his attack as soon as he arrived at the school.

The two classmates he stabbed are said to have tried to stop him from lunging at teachers.

The seriousness of the injuries sustained are not yet known, although one professor has suffered eye damage, reports Diario Sur.

The minor was arrested by Policia Nacional as at 14, he is at the age of criminal responsibility in Spain.

He is currently being quizzed by investigators at a nearby police station.

The school was evacuated during the attack and it is not yet known if classes will be suspended.