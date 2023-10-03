THIS is the moment an e-scooter rider was filmed travelling along the A-7 in Marbella.

In footage shared online, the individual was seen travelling on his two-wheeled device near the turning for Guadalmina in San Pedro de Alcantara.

Cars can be seen zooming past the scooter as its driver attempts to remain close to the roadside barrier.

Under Spanish law, electric scooters are not permitted on pavements, in pedestrian areas, motorways or tunnels in urban areas.

They are also limited to a speed of 25km/h, according to the DGT traffic authority.