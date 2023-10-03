AS the summer season comes to a close and the winter chill approaches, one all-inclusive resort has set Marbella’s hospitality industry abuzz.

While many hotels are downsizing their teams, travel and tourism operator Club Med is on an ambitious hiring spree that has job-seekers on high alert.

The Hotel Club Med Magna Marbella is out to recruit a staggering 320 professionals to join their workforce for the forthcoming winter season, bucking the trend of seasonal staff reductions.

They will be looking for 220 direct hires and 100 subcontracted positions.

The positions span various categories, with the company aiming to fill 75% of the roles with local talent, particularly in the food and beverage department of the hotel.

Over 150 of the recruits will be allocated to the tourism, food, and beverage sector.

Specifically, they require 70 dining room attendants, 40 bartenders and waiters, 20 chefs, pastry chefs, and kitchen assistants, as well as 20 receptionists and guest relations agents.

In the sports and leisure department, Club Med is in search of approximately 25 staff to cover positions such as sailing and skiing instructors, lifeguards, Baby & Mini Club coordinators, childcare assistants, wardrobe attendants, and sound technicians.

On top of that, for the health and wellness division, they will offer ten positions for spa therapists and nurses.

In the sales department, ten salespeople and sales animators are needed. Lastly, they will hire five electricians, carpenters, painters, and human resources professionals.

The commencement of the recruitment drive will begin on November 8 and 9.

The selection process will take place within the confines of the Club Med Magna Marbella complex.

If you’re eager to explore the diverse job opportunities available, simply head over to the Club Med Jobs website for a closer look.

The resort is set in twelve acres of terraced gardens at the foot of the Sierra Blanca mountains.

It features a range of amenities, including multiple swimming pools, a fitness centre, a spa, and a golf course.