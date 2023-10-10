3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Estepona with pool garage - € 849,000

Apartment Estepona, Málaga 3 beds 2 baths € 849,000

Nestled within a prestigious front-line beach complex just outside Estepona West, this exquisite 3-bedroom apartment offers the epitome of coastal living. Completely refurbished in 2020, this gem on the first fl oor boasts modern elegance, breathtaking sea views, and a host of amenities that will redefine your idea of beachfront living. Perched on the first floor of an exclusive complex, this apartment enjoys unrivalled proximity to the beach and the iconic Paseo Maritimo. Estepona town is a short drive away, and you'll find all your daily amenities conveniently close. Step into the… See full property details