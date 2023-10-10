ENGULFED in greenery and with views that go on for miles, you might understandably think you’ve arrived in heaven!

And the peace in this amazing six bedroom, four bathroom villa in one of the most beautiful inland areas of Andalucia backs it up.

The 340-metre square villa sits in its own private plot with a 13 metre pool with its own natural stone built waterfall, plus a fish pond with a separate waterfall below.

South-facing allowing for sun all day, there are various decking areas, with one under a grand old oak tree offering perfect shade.

There is a large lawn area, ornamental gardens with numerous palms, pampas and yuccas, as well as many citrus trees (lemon and orange) as well as pear, apple, plum, cherry and fig.

And don’t worry about parking – there are plenty of spaces – while DIY fans have their own workshop with a workbench in situ.

“We’ve got three living areas and two fitted kitchens,” explains English expat owner Thomas Bodell, who is moving with his wife to be nearer their family.

The retired interior designer, from Cheshire, added: “After living here for 20 years it is time for us to let someone else enjoy what we have created in the beautiful area of Lake Iznajar.”

The real advantage of the Iznajar area, part of the wonderful Subbetica region, is its proximity to Malaga airport, just an hour away, while also being only an hour to the historic cities of Granada and Cordoba.

But it is also a charming village of 5,000 inhabitants, sitting in a breathtaking position, some 539 metres above sea level.

The villa itself is perfectly appointed thanks to the Bodell family, who spared no expense after buying it and fully renovating it in 2004.

As well as mains water there is a separate well to fill the swimming pool, while it is also connected to an automatic irrigation system for watering the gardens.

Inside it counts on a large family room/dining area with a log burning stove, leading into a living room with a marble fireplace.

From here you head up a marble staircase to the master bedroom and en-suite bathroom as well as a guest bedroom.

There is a separate library/study with bookcases full of books and there is excellent WIFI installed throughout, perfect ‘for streaming’ .

As Thomas adds, the property is available completely furnished with hand made lined curtains and blinds throughout, upholstered headboards with matching quilted bedcovers and quality sprung mattress beds.

Other furniture includes leather sofas and chairs also a large oak dining table with extensions and eight leather chairs plus more, lighting and even some artworks.

* Note excludes certain pieces of furniture, lighting and artworks also owners personal possessions.

FOR SALE AT THE SPECIAL PRICE OF €598,000.

