Flat Santa Eulalia / Santa Eularia, Ibiza 3 beds 2 baths € 550,000

We present this magnificent new development. The property has 130mts2, three double bedrooms one of them with bathroom en suite, a second guest bathroom. Spacious living room with very bright terrace, separate kitchen with the possibility of opening to the living room, It has a garage and storage room, each room has a separate balcony, laundry area. Sold semi furnished For more information contact us[IW]… See full property details