JUST like many would say for England, the most beautiful destinations in Spain are not necessarily the mega cities that we have all heard of.
Tourists taking a visit to big cities like Manchester or Birmingham – instead of the small medieval towns and villages such as Whitby or Bury St Edmunds – might feel that England is disappointing.
And while it would be harsh to compare England’s second and third cities to cities in Spain like Sevilla or Valencia, the pattern still repeats itself to an extent.
And the British broadsheet The Telegraph are in agreement, putting a little known town in Andalucia atop their list of Spain’s twenty most beautiful towns.
The title of the most beautiful town in Spain, according to them, goes to Sanlucar de Barrameda, between Sevilla and Cadiz.
It is nestled out of the way on the northwest coast of Cadiz province, adjacent to the Guadalquivir River and facing the Doñana Natural Park.
And this hidden gem boasts a range of attributes that have led the British newspaper to label it as their ‘favourite holiday destination without exception.’
According to The Telegraph, you can find ‘elegant ports, tranquil beaches, and exquisite seafood restaurants’ in Sanlucar de Barrameda, in a town of ‘charming whitewashed buildings adorned with vibrant bougainvillaea.’
But one of the true ingredients of its specialness is that Sanlucar de Barrameda is still – so far – undiscovered.
The town is not overly crowded, making it affordable for dining at excellent restaurants and staying in different areas without breaking the bank.
“On the banks of the Guadalquivir River, where it flows into the Atlantic, the peaceful town of Sanlúcar de Barrameda is famous for the sherry manzanilla produced there, and only there,” they write.
They also sing the praises of the delectable seafood that one must savour during a visit to the town, with special mention of ‘the fantastic seafood served in its many unassuming bars.’
There are several other lesser-known surprises in the newspaper’s top twenty.
Tarifa and Estepona of Andalucian fame also come in the top ten, while Alicante’s Altea also makes it in there.
While Sanlucar de Barrameda tops The Telegraph’s list of Spain’s most beautiful towns, you can find the complete list below, including all the included municipalities and their rankings:
- Sanlúcar de Barrameda, Cádiz
- Cadaqués, Girona
- Tarifa, Cádiz
- Sitges, Barcelona
- Estepona, Málaga
- Llanes, Asturias
- Altea, Alicante
- Garachico, Tenerife
- Baiona, Pontevedra
- Lekeitio, Bizkaia
- Cudillero, Asturias
- Puerto de Sóller, Mallorca
- Denia, Alicante
- Combarro, Pontevedra
- Nerja, Málaga
- Comillas, Cantabria
- Mojácar, Almería
- Peñíscola, Castellón
- Fornells, Menorca
- Puerto de Mogán, Gran Canaria
