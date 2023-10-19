SOME 40% of Mallorca’s hotels will still be open and operating when November arrives. Of these, 20% will gradually close their doors for the winter season as the month progresses, while the remaining 20% will stay open all year round.

That’s according to the president of the federation for the sector, Maria Frontera.

The figure is an improvement on 2019, the last full year before the coronavirus pandemic hit, which saw 16% of the Balearic island’s hotels stay open all year round compared to the 20% this year.

A hotel in Spain’s Mallorca.

In 2017, meanwhile, the percentage was as low as 10%, according to the Diario de Mallorca.

Frontera also stated that this year saw 60% of the island’s hotels open by March, with the figure hitting 100% in April. In 2024, these milestones could arrive even earlier.

The federation president also pointed out that Palma de Mallorca has now become an all-year-round tourist destination, with the sector improving in terms of value rather than volume.

