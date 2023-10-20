FEARS are growing for a missing British expat who has not been seen since leaving hospital three days ago.

Kevin Mark Sumpton, 54, is said to suffer from bouts of confusion and had been in Torrevieja Hospital for some weeks.

A friend told the Olive Press: “He was being treated for a head injury after a fall, but three days ago he walked out and has not been seen since.

MISSING: British expat Kevin Mark Sumpton

“He has very little money, no cards and his phone is out of battery.”

Kevin, who goes by his middle name Mark, was wearing the bloodstained clothes he was admitted to hospital in.

“He has no jacket, just a t-shirt,” the friend added, “He was not shaved in hospital so now has a beard and more hair.

“We are worried for his safety as he is very confused and vulnerable. He is from Ciudad, Quesada. He has not returned here and could be anywhere.”

