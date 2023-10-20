Apartment

Platja d'Aro, Girona

  3 beds

  1 baths

€ 580,000

3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Platja d'Aro with garage - € 580,000

Excellent opportunity: impeccable apartment with an unbeatable location, directly on the beach of Platja d'Aro, and within walking distance of the town centre with its shops, restaurants and cafés. It consists of a spacious living-dining room opening onto the large 23 m2 terrace, with spectacular views; an independent, fully equipped kitchen, a laundry space, 2 double bedrooms with fitted wardrobes, a bathroom and a guest toilet. The third bedroom has been incorporated into the living room, but it can easily be re-converted into a separate room again. All rooms are exterior and very… See full property details

Subscribe to the Olive Press

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.