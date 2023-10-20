3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Platja d'Aro with garage - € 580,000

Apartment Platja d'Aro, Girona 3 beds 1 baths € 580,000

Excellent opportunity: impeccable apartment with an unbeatable location, directly on the beach of Platja d'Aro, and within walking distance of the town centre with its shops, restaurants and cafés. It consists of a spacious living-dining room opening onto the large 23 m2 terrace, with spectacular views; an independent, fully equipped kitchen, a laundry space, 2 double bedrooms with fitted wardrobes, a bathroom and a guest toilet. The third bedroom has been incorporated into the living room, but it can easily be re-converted into a separate room again. All rooms are exterior and very…