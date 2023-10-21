A NATIONWIDE study has revealed where people are having the most sexual encounters.

According to the Study On Sexual Habits 2023, La Rioja leads the pack as the friskiest province, with the average resident having 11.25 romps per month.

It seems the northern province, which is world famous for its wine and stunning countryside views, has another accolade to add to its belt.

The study, carried out by the Diversual.com Erotic Academy, lists all 50 provinces in order of most sexually active.

Coming in second was Leon with the average person having sex 10.26 times monthly, followed by Jaen in Andalucia, with 9.92.

See the full list below: