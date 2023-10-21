MERYL Streep wowed the Spanish Royal Family on Friday with an emotional speech which paid tribute to the country’s rich cultural past.

The Hollywood actress, 74, waxed lyrical about Granada poet Federico Lorca and Malaga painter Pablo Picasso as she accepted the prestigious Princess of Asturias award for her decades of contribution to the arts.

The Devil Wears Prada star gave her speech in front of King Felipe VI, Queen Letizia and their daughter Leonor, whose title is the Princess of Asturias.

When Meryl finished, the King could be seen saying ‘muy bonito’ to his wife.

He then gave his own speech, in which he branded Meryl ‘majestic’ and ‘incredibly talented’.

Meryl could be seen becoming emotional as Felipe said she had shown her ‘talent and vocation once again’ with her impressive speech.

Each year, the Princess of Asturias Foundation hands out awards to people, entities or organisations from around the world who make notable achievements in the sciences, humanities and public affairs.

See some highlights from this year’s ceremony below, including Meryl’s full 10-minute speech.

