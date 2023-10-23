3 bedroom Penthouse for sale in Estepona with pool garage - € 749,000

Penthouse Estepona, Málaga 3 beds 2 baths € 749,000

Fully renovated 3 bedroom duplex penthouse front line beach and located on the 9th floor with spectacular unbeaten and panoramic views to the Mediterranean and the coast. South facing. Direct access to the beach and walking distance to the port and town center of Estepona. Main floor: Spacious living/lounge area with open plan fully fitted kitchen with Bosch appliances. Direct access to a big covered and open terrace with amazing views. Guest toilet. Upper floor: Master bedroom en suite with dressing area, two guest bedrooms sharing a bathroom. Community pool and mature gardens, tennis court,… See full property details