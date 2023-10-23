A MAN who was stabbed multiple times in Estepona in the early hours of Sunday morning was a Good Samaritan trying to break up a fight.

A call was made to emergency services at around 6:30 in the morning stating that a man had been attacked.

The call reportedly went on to explain that he was viciously stabbed while trying to mediate in a street brawl.

The incident took place at the roundabout that leads to the town’s lively port area.

Both local and national police rushed to the scene of the crime, while paramedics also attended.

They found the man on the floor bleeding heavily. He was rushed to Marbella’s Costa del Sol Hospital for immediate medical attention.

There is no information on whether any arrests were made.

