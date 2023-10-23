THE best air in Spain is found in the southernmost region of Andalucia.

That’s according to the latest Annual Environment Report (IMA) 2022, carried out by the Ministry of Sustainability and Environment.

In fact, according to the latest study, the autonomous community has recorded the best air quality for the last decade.

The achievement is thanks to a series of regulations implemented by the Junta de Andalucia over the past decade and more.

These include plans aimed at improving air quality in specific areas, such as Granada and its metropolitan area, and Villanueva del Arzobispo in Jaen.

San Fernando in Cadiz (pictured), has the best air quality in Spain

As part of the Junta’s air quality plan, each province in Andalucia is obliged to bring down the number of pollutants being omitted wherever possible.

This has meant pedestrianising town centres to reduce car use, creating more bike lanes and making public services use more renewable energies.

It’s no surprise then that the city with the best air quality in Spain is also found in Andalucia.

According to the European Environment Agency, that accolade goes to San Fernando, in Cadiz, which also has among the best air in the whole of Europe, ranking 28th out of 375 cities studied.

San Fernando has very low levels of pollutants in its atmosphere, measuring between five and 10 micrograms per cubic metre of air.