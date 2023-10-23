COOKBOOK writer for over half a century Mary Berry, much-loved judge of the Beeb’s Great British Bake Off is the latest Gibraltar International Literary Festival speaker to be announced.

Berry published her first cookbook in 1966 after starting as an editor in cooking magazines, before going on to publish another 80 books.

They included the bestselling Mary Berry Cooks, Cook and Share, Mary Berry’s Simple Comforts, Mary Berry’s Absolute Favourites, Mary Berry At Home and Mary Berry’s Baking Bible.

At the festival from November 17-19, the popular UK personality will discuss her new book Mary Makes it Easy.

She is the latest writing chef to attend the literature festival after organisers said Skye McAlpine would speak about her third cookbook, A Table Full of Love on that weekend.

In it, McAlpine shares about different types of love as described by the Greeks in conjunction with over 100 simple recipes.

It followed last week’s addition, of former athlete Mary Peters talking about her autobiography.

She describes her journey from winning gold at the Munich Olympics in September 1972 to the decades she spent promoting young sportspeople with her own trust.

Dementia expert Wendy Mitchell will speak about her last book, ‘One Last Thing, Living with the end in mind ’ after her two award-winning Sunday Times bestsellers.

She has spent nearly a decade campaigning for awareness of the debilitating disease after getting diagnosed with it early at just 58-years-old.

Finally, teenager Ukrainian Yeva Skaliestka wrote about her escape from Kharkiv during the Russian invasion last year.

Her diary has been translated into 15 languages in 20 countries and she now lives in Dublin.

The venues for the talks will include The Convent, The Mayor’s Parlour, The Garrison Library and Grand Battery House.

Local writers will put on their talks and workshops at schools and public meeting-places in the week leading up to the weekend event.

Tickets are already on sale on the website buytickets.gi or at the box office located at the Garrison Library on Town Range.

