A MOBILE health unit will offer free flu jabs at Casemates Square to Gibraltar elderly residents on October 28 before the start of the winter season.

The walk-in vaccination clinic will not require people to get appointments and will provide the flu jabs on site from 10am to 2pm, the Gibraltar Health Authority (GHA) said in a statement,

People over the age of 50-years-old and anyone with a long-term health condition or those caring for them can get the seasonal flu vaccine.

The service will add to the vaccines the local health service offers at the Primary Care Centre on Monday to Friday afternoons.

Pregnant women, elderly residential home dwellers, health and care workers can also take the jab.

The GHA will also give the vaccine to children via a nose spray at their respective schools.

New GHA Director General, Kevin McGee, who took over the job at the beginning of October urged elderly and long-term ill patients to take the jab.

“We wish to make our services accessible to all service users and so we are deploying our Mobile Health Unit to Casemates Square which is frequented by many members of our community on Saturday mornings,” McGee said.

“I encourage all who are eligible to be administered the flu vaccine to avail themselves of this service and so prevent flu from spreading and causing serious illness.”

The GHA will soon have the new COVID-19 jabs for winter to give especially the vulnerable a chance to beat the torrid disease.

Over 110 people died of the pandemic in Gibraltar, mainly in January 2021, just as the first vaccines started to arrive.

And McGee hopes the health service’s efforts will not be in vain this winter.

“As part of both our vaccination and outreach programme, the GHA will when possible be bringing their services to the community,” he added.

