THERE’s good news for travellers this weekend as Renfe has launched yet another sale.

The train operator will be offering one-way tickets from Malaga to Barcelona from as little as €30.

The sale will begin on Monday, October 30 and will be applied to journeys throughout 2024.

However you will have to be quick as the low prices will only last until next Friday, November 3.

The routes included in the sale are between Barcelona, Tarragona, Leida, Zaragoza and the Andalucian cities of Sevilla, Cordoba, Malaga and Granada.

The cut-price tickets can be purchased from the Renfe website, app and at ticket offices.